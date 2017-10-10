Fatality Collision 2200 Block Avenue C - Deceased Female and Driver identified

]Yuma, Arizona - On Saturday, at approximately 7:05 p.m. the Yuma Police Department responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian collision in the 2200 block of South Avenue C.

The initial investigation revealed a black Dodge Avenger, driven by a 21 year old male, was traveling north bound on Avenue C. A 15 year old female, who was with 2 other friends, was crossing Avenue C and was struck by the Dodge Avenger.

The 15 year old female was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center with life threatening injuries. The 15 year old female was later pronounced deceased.

The other 2 females were not injured.

This case is still under investigation.

UPDATE: The deceased female has been identified as Jasmine Reyes and her correct age is 14 years old. The driver of the black Dodge Avenger has been identified as 21 year old George Espinoza-Teran.