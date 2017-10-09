AWC’s CDLL Story Book Parade

Yuma, Arizona - Children from the Kathy Watson Child Development Learning Lab (CDLL) will parade in the CDLL courtyard wearing the costume of a character of their favorite book. Preschoolers will also go on a Campus walk after the parade.

The purpose it bring to life their favorite stories, characters, as they expand their interest in literature and have fun as they are encouraged to use their imagination through dramatic play. This event has been a tradition at AWC for over 20 years.

Tuesday, October 31, 2017 - 9:15 am