Fatality Collision 2200 Block Avenue C

Yuma, Arizona - This evening, at approximately 7:05 p.m. the Yuma Police Department responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian collision in the 2200 block of South Avenue C.

The initial investigation revealed a black Dodge Avenger, driven by a 21 year old male, was traveling north bound on Avenue C. A 15 year old female, who was with 2 other friends, was crossing Avenue C and was struck by the Dodge Avenger.

The 15 year old female was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center with life threatening injuries. The 15 year old female was later pronounced deceased.

The other 2 females were not injured.

This case is still under investigation.

The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case to please call the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.