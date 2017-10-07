Indie Author Day

Yuma, Arizona - On Saturday, October 14th, the Yuma County Library District will join libraries across the nation to celebrate the 2nd Annual Indie Author Day. As the world of independent publishing continues to grow, libraries are reaching out to support local writers and help them connect with other writers and readers.

At 11:00 a.m., Alexandra DeMers, author of the indie alt-history novel Threadbare: The Traveling Show, will present “Dreaming Out Loud: Organizing Your Creativity.” Topics include how to get your ideas down on paper, and how to weave a story from your inspirations and experiences. Alexandra will also share an insider’s perspective on the self-publication process, including editing the manuscript, designing a cover, and sharing your work with the world!



At 1:30 p.m., local authors Christine Howard and Joanne Mowczko will host a writer’s panel at the Main Library. Topics include writing inspirations, the process of self-publishing, and current writing projects. There is no charge to attend.



The Main Library is located at 2951 S 21st Drive. For more information, call (928) 782-1871.