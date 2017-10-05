Armed Robbery at Burlington Coat Factory

Yuma, Arizona - Yesterday, at approximately 3:00 pm, officers responded to an armed robbery at Burlington Coat Factory, 3020 S. 4th Avenue. The suspect fled the scene in a white Pontiac Bonneville, last seen heading towards 4th Avenue.

The suspect vehicle was registered to an address in Winterhaven, California and Quechan Police Department were notified. A YPD officer spotted the suspect vehicle crossing the Ocean to Ocean Bridge into California and YPD Dispatch advised Quechan PD and Imperial County Sheriff’s Office that the vehicle was in California. The suspect vehicle was located by law enforcement and crossed back over the Ocean to Ocean Bridge into Yuma, AZ. The suspect vehicle collided with another vehicle in the 100 block of S. Main Street and the suspect took off on foot. The suspect was located and taken into custody.

The suspect, 23 year old Kiko Luna, will be booked on multiple charges.

The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case to please call the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.