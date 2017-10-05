Getting Arizona Involved in Neighborhoods

Yuma, Arizona - It’s time to get ready for our 15th Getting Arizona Involved in Neighborhoods (GAIN) event. We had over 2,000 people in attendance last year and more are expected this year.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, October 7th, 2017 from 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm in the Target store parking lot, 1450 E. Yuma Palms Parkway. The Target store, along with other local businesses, will provide a limited supply of complimentary hotdogs, chips, water and sodas.

GAIN is an annual family event held in October. The event allows area law enforcement agencies, the military, along with fire and rescue agencies, to bring some of their equipment to display to the public. (We will have a helicopter displayed this year). All participants are invited to make themselves available to meet and talk with the public about a variety of topics such as safety programs, careers and public safety issues. There will be 24 agencies participating this year.