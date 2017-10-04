Photo scavenger hunt highlights City of Yuma's planning month

Yuma, Arizona - This month, help celebrate National Community Planning Month in a way that could win you a prize.

The City announces a photo scavenger hunt: Weekdays now through Oct. 31, visit either the City’s Facebook or Twitter pages to see the topic of the day. Then, reply with an original photo of a site or scene in Yuma that you think represents the topic.

Example: Tuesday, Oct. 3 topic is “Great Neighborhood in Yuma.” You could take a picture of Century Heights, Palo Verde/Country Club, downtown, Mesa Heights, or your own subdivision and submit it with a brief label.

At the end of the month, the respondent with the most individual correct answers will win 4 tickets to an upcoming show: Christmas With The Rat Pack, Dec. 12 at the Historic Yuma Theatre, put on by Lonely Street Productions. (In the event of a tie, winner will be randomly drawn.)

This photo scavenger hunt is one of several ways residents can learn more about Community Planning Month.

Yuma City Hall’s east lobby is being converted into a “planning nook” – a space where you can:

Create your own neighborhood using building blocks on the provided table.

Plant a garden. Select an illustration (provided) to color; once completed you can redeem it for actual seeds. Details available at the Department of Community Development office on the second floor.

Make a wish. Yuma is constantly changing, and we would like to see your hopes and dreams for your neighborhood. Take a leaf, write your wish and attach it to the tree.

Find your neighborhood on a satellite map.

Read up on projects planners are working on throughout the world.

Interviews with community planners are playing on the closed-circuit television in the background for you to learn more about the variety of important work they do.

A series of articles on community planning topics will appear this month in the Yuma Sun newspaper.

For the first time, the public will have online access to the City’s Geographic Information System (GIS) maps.

Deputy Mayor Gary Knight will read the official proclamation for National Community Planning Month at the Oct. 4 meeting of the Yuma City Council.

What is National Community Planning Month?

Established in 2006, National Community Planning Month is celebrated each October as a way to highlight the role of planners and the importance of good planning in our communities. Across the country, communities celebrate planning through a variety of avenues.

Each year, a theme is identified to help a community highlight an aspect or outcome of planning. The theme can be used to organize events and activities within the community. This year, the theme is innovation in planning. Planning plays an important role in addressing and adapting to the challenges faced by communities in the 21st century. From using data sources and technology to address issues including inequality, access to transportation and social mobility to celebrating new approaches to creating communities of lasting value.

Get involved

Want to get involved with planning the future of our community? Visit the City of Yuma Department of Community Development to learn how. Learn more about National Community Planning Month at www.planning.org/ncpm.