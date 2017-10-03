Exploring the Bowen Technique for Healing

Yuma, Arizona - On Wednesday, October 18th, the Foothills Library will host “Exploring the Bowen Technique for Healing” at 5:00 p.m. The Bowen technique is a gentle, hands-on approach to healing that signals a response in the brain, creating an impulse to re-align the body. Join certified expert Kasia Voorhies to learn more about this international healing practice that can address every system in the body.

There is no charge to attend.



The Foothills Library is located at 13226 E. South Frontage Road. For more information, call (928) 342-1640.

Exploring the Bowen Technique for Healing