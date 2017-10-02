AWC Celebrates National Tutor Appreciation Week

Yuma, Arizona - In observance of National Tutor Appreciation Week, Arizona Western College’s Student Success Center (SSC) and San Luis Writing Center are encouraging students to stop by and write a thank you note to a tutor who has made a difference in their education.

The SSC will be celebrating more than 40 tutors across the district with special treats and other tokens of appreciation from Monday, October 2, to Thursday, October 5.



The theme for this year’s National Tutor Appreciation Week is “Super Heroes,” and tutors will be recognized with a “Knowledge Is My Superpower” pin as well as other gifts.

“It’s a small way that we can show our gratitude to the tutors,” said Vanessa Natseway, SSC Coordinator. “Most of them are students who are trying to balance school, family, and other obligations. Sure, they do get paid for tutoring, but most of the tutors do it because they enjoy helping others learn and experience success. They can recall a time when they needed extra encouragement, or how it felt when the light bulb lit up after hours of studying. It is really satisfying to help others in a similar way.”



In addition to helping students, Natseway shared that tutoring also has lasting benefits for the tutor as well as it can help them stay current in a variety of subjects. She noted that several former tutors have gone on to complete degrees and have returned as AWC faculty members.



Tutoring assistance is available for students in math, science, accounting, music, English, philosophy, and more subject areas through the SSC’s Math & Writing Centers on the Yuma campus. Tutoring is also available in San Luis, at Marine Corp Air Station Yuma, online, and through e-mail.



“We strive to provide a safe, judgment-free zone where students can feel comfortable asking questions. Walking in and asking for the help is the hardest part. If a student is willing to take that first step, we are there to walk with them the rest of the way,” said Natseway.