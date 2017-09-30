City of Yuma to hold auction of surplus property

Yuma, Arizona - The next City of Yuma Public Auction will be held 9 a.m. Saturday, October 14 at the city’s surplus property warehouse, 190 W. 14th St.

Miscellaneous items up for bids include, but are not limited to, the following: Bicycles, cameras, cars and trucks, jewelry, plastic barrels, electric wheelchair, scooter, treadmill, Playstation and other game systems and consoles, PSP games (unopened), 32-inch flat screen television, 6-gallon buckets, various police tactical equipment, motorcycle helmets, military ammo box, baseball card album, stamp collection (in album), golf clubs, iPod Touch, 220-ton air condenser, binoculars, computers and laptops, desks and desk chairs, filing cabinets, lawn equipment, coins, lockers, tables, office supplies, handbags and wallets, hand tools, and much more.

Items to be auctioned are generally well used and in various conditions. These items are no longer needed due to such reasons as changes in staff, changes in usage or passing their budgeted life span. Other items came into City ownership through having become evidence in criminal cases.

Those wishing to examine items available for bidding and/or to register for participation in the auction can do so at the city yard between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Friday, October 13.

Those who wish to participate in the auction but who do not register in advance should arrive between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. the morning of the auction to register. Registration is free to participants.

All items in the City of Yuma Public Auction are sold “as is, where is,” and must be picked up the same day. Bidders and buyers should also be aware of the following:

No items have been authenticated; unless a certificate indicating otherwise came with the property coming into City possession.

No warranty or guarantee is implied. Buyer assumes all risk with purchase.

Absolutely no returns.

No items will leave the auction area until they have been paid in full.

Bidder is responsible for item(s) after award. Bidder buys it, bidder loads it.

The City is not responsible for any items once sold.

Vehicles and other large equipment can only be removed at the completion of the auction.

Bidders are advised total price will also include a 10 percent buyer's premium and 8.412 percent sales tax.

Surplus property belonging to the City of Yuma is disposed of in a manner as required by state law and the Yuma City Charter through public auctions, competitive sealed bids or other appropriate methods.

For more information on the City of Yuma Public Auction, send e-mail or call (928) 373-5104 (8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.).