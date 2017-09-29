Injury collision in the 9800 block of E. 28th Street

Yuma, Arizona - Thursday, at approximately 4:50 p.m., the Yuma Police Department responded to an injury collision in the 9800 block of E. 28th Street.

The investigation revealed that a 2007 Hyundai Entourage minivan, driven by a 39 year old female, was traveling westbound on East 28th Street when the driver made a U-turn near the 9800 block without checking for vehicles. The driver made the turn in front of a 2002 Yamaha V-Star motorcycle, driven by a 39 year old male with an 11 year old female passenger, causing the motorcycle to strike the left side of the minivan.

The driver and passenger of the motorcycle were both transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center. The driver was later flown to a Phoenix hospital with serious injuries. The 11 year old passenger sustained minor injuries.

The driver of the Hyundai Entourage was cited for unsafe turn.