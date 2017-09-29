Domestic Violence 3000 block of Morgan Way

Yuma, Arizona - Thursday, at approximately 2:10 p.m., Yuma Police Officers responded to a domestic disturbance call in the 3000 block of Morgan Way.

It was reported that 34 year old Eric Ibarra physically assaulted the victim and was possibly still in the residence, refusing to come out.

The Yuma Police Department Special Enforcement Team was called out and after several hours, Eric Ibarra was located and taken into custody without incident.

Eric Ibarra was later booked into the Yuma County Detention Center on two felony and two misdemeanor charges.