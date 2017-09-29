Improve your resume and interview skills

Yuma, Arizona - Improve your resume and interview skills! In October 2017, the Foothills Library will host several resume workshops for job seekers. Participants will create a complete professional resume and practice popular interview strategies through this lecture and group critique course.

There is no charge to attend.



Thursday, October 12th @ 5:30 p.m.

“Tailor Your Experience to the Job”



Thursday, October 26th @ 5:30 p.m.

“Conquering the Cover Letter”



The Foothills Library is located at 13226 E. South Frontage Road. For more information, call (928) 342-1640.