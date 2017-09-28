AWC Culinary Arts Program Serves Formal Dinners to Raise Scholarship Funds

Yuma, Arizona - The Arizona Western College Culinary Arts Program presents their formal dinner offerings that include an appetizer, soup or salad, a main dish with sides and dessert. The students in the program create the menus and serve the meals. The funds raised are used for the students and their program necessities.

A grilled salmon dinner is scheduled for Thursday, October 5, 2017 from 6 to 8 pm in the Learning Resources (LR) Building-Room LR109 at the AWC Yuma Campus. (Except for Finals Buffet: in Frances Morris Boardroom, Dr. Schoening Conference Center).

Additional dinners will be offered every two weeks, on Thursdays. Each dinner will feature a different menu.

Thursday, 10/5, Salmon $30

Thursday, 10/19, Brazilian $30

Thursday, 11/2, Armenian $30

Thursday, 11/16, Beef Tenderloin $35

Thursday, 11/30, Vegan $25

Thursday, 12/7, Finals Buffet (students choice), $20

Tickets cost $20-$35 per person depending on the dinner. Season tickets are available for $160 that covers all seven events. Tickets may be purchased in advance through the AWC Business Office on main campus. For payment by phone, please call (928) 317-7666. Proceeds generated from the dinners help fund scholarships.

Please contact Sheranne Dampier, AWC Professor of Culinary Arts, for more information at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or (928) 344-7737.