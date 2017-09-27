Armed Robbery near Netwest Park

Yuma, Arizona - Yesterday, at approximately 10:08 pm, officers responded to an armed robbery call near Netwest Park in the 1100 block S. 14TH Avenue.

The initial investigation showed three subjects approached a parked vehicle and threatened the occupants with a handgun. One of the subjects demanded money. The suspects fled the scene and have not been located at this time.

Two of the suspects are described as being Native American males, approximately 17-20 years of age, one being heavy set and the other male being thin. The third suspect was described as a Native American female, approximately 16-18 years old, wearing blue capris and a black shirt.

There has been no reported injuries reference this case. The suspects fled the scene and have not been located at this time.

The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case to please call the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.