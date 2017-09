Café de Ingles Conversaciónal

Beginning Thursday, October 5th, Café de Ingles Conversaciónal will be held from 10:00-11:00 a.m. every Thursday and Saturday at the Foothills Library. Leave your fear of speaking at home and practice your English over a cup of coffee in a supportive, low-stress environment!

There is no charge to attend; however, space is limited and registration is required. For more information, call (928) 342-1640.



The Foothills Library is located at 13226 E. South Frontage Road.