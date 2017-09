Genealogy Online Basics

Yuma, Arizona - On Wednesday, October 11th, Special Collections Librarian Laurie Boone will present “Genealogy Online Basics” from 1:00-3:00 p.m. at the Main Library. Learn how to organize your family history information for maximum results, and practice with a variety of online free genealogy resources.

There is no charge to attend.



The Main Library is located at 2951 S 21st Drive. For more information, call (928) 782-1871.