Introduction to Scrivener

Yuma, Arizona - Do you need help tackling a writing project? Scrivener might be the answer! On Friday, October 6th, local writer Melissa Stevens will present “Introduction to Scrivener” at 11:00 a.m. at the Main Library.

There is no charge to attend.



Scrivener is a software program for writing with more organization and options than a word processor. Scrivener breaks down your writing into manageable "chunks" and keeps all of your research, brainstorming, and writing in a single conceptual workspace. Use Scrivener for your book project, novel or any writing project!



The Main Library is located at 2951 S 21st Drive. For more information, call (928) 782-1871.