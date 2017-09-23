Storytime, crafts, family movies, and more at the Heritage Library

Yuma, Arizona - Children of all ages can enjoy storytime, crafts, family movies, and more at the Heritage Library!

There is no charge to attend.



Wednesday, October 4th, 11th, 18th, 25th @ 11:00 a.m.

BabyTime

Parents and children ages 2 and under can enjoy songs, rhymes, stories, and playtime with other babies!



Wednesday, October 4th @ 4:00 p.m.

Family Movie

Bring the whole family to enjoy this month’s feature film!



Thursday, October 5th, 12th, 19th, 26th @ 11:00 a.m.

Storytime

Kids ages 2+ can enjoy stories and songs with their favorite adult.



Saturday, October 7th @ 10:30 a.m.

Fire-Breathing Dragons

Make a fierce, fire-breathing dragon friend to take home!



Thursday, October 12th & 26th @ 4:00 p.m.

Tween Time

Tweens ages 8-12 years old are invited to participate in a variety of fun activities regarding science, technology, engineering, arts and math!



Saturday, October 14th @ 10:30 a.m.

Kids Coloring Club

Show off your artistic talents and join us for coloring fun.



Wednesday, October 18th @ 4:00 p.m.

Family Game Night

Enjoy playing popular board games with your family! All ages welcome.



Saturday, October 21st @ 10:30 a.m.

LEGO Club

Children of all ages can have fun building with Lego and Duplo blocks!



Saturday, October 28th @ 10:30 a.m.

Disney Trivia

Think you know everything about the world of Disney and Pixar? Compete as a family, quiz bowl-style, for the chance to earn the title of Disney Masters!



The Heritage Library is located at 350 S Third Avenue. For more information, call (928) 783-5415.