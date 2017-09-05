Apartment Fire at 406 South 2nd Avenue

Yuma, Arizona -On Tuesday September 5, 2017, just after 1:00 am, a fire was reported in the 400 block of South 2nd Avenue. First arriving Yuma Fire Department personnel found a two story apartment building at 406 South 2nd Avenue with heavy flames and smoke coming from both stories of the structure. In addition, the fire had spread to a single story home to the south. Firefighting efforts were able to knock down the flames after approximately two hours.

Eight residents were home at the time of the fire. All occupants were reported to have evacuated the buildings. Those occupants were evaluated for smoke exposure but none were transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC). Several pets were also in the home, with at least 2 dogs being able to be accounted for as safe. The American Red Cross was called to the scene and has begun to provide assistance to the residents.

The apartment building and the neighboring home sustained severe damage. Streets around the 400 block were closed for several hours, with some closures continuing as firefighters remain on scene to monitor and deal with any hot spots. The building is of older brick construction with wooden floors, and structural collapse was a significant concern. Fire investigators are on the scene but the cause of the fire has not been determined.