City Council Meeting Preview

Yuma, Arizona - The Yuma City Council will consider adopting the City of Yuma Preliminary Budget for Fiscal Year (FY) 2017-18 in the amount of $214,831,937 during the regular City Council meeting that will begin at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 5, in the Council Chambers of City Hall, One City Plaza.

The $214,831,937 preliminary budget, or the budget maximum, for Fiscal Year 2017-18 includes a Capital Improvement Program (CIP) Budget of $38,550,000 and an Operating Budget of $176,281,937.

There are several items on the Motion Consent Agenda, including:

A special event liquor license.

A bid award for the construction of 22nd Street Improvements from Avenue A to 4th Avenue.

A bid award for the construction of the 40th Street Multi-use Pathway and 32nd Street Pedestrian Refuge.

A bid award to furnish and deliver standard/non-standard streetlights and traffic signal poles.

A bid award for a contract for ammunition for use by the Yuma Police Department.

A contract increase to the estimated expense for the Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning and Refrigerant Services, until a new contract is awarded.

Ratification of an encroachment agreement between the City of Yuma and Kinder Morgan to cross two natural gas lines while working on the improvements to the Araby Road and Interstate-8 traffic interchange waterline relocation.

There are several items on the Resolution Consent Agenda:

A development fee deferral for Park West Unit 3 subdivision.

A grant application for the FY 2017 Arizona State Parks Non-Motorized Recreational Program Grant.

One ordinance is scheduled for adoption, a utility easement to APS for the construction, reconstruction, replacement, repair, operation and maintenance of electrical service lines, together with appurtenant facilities and fixtures, to provide power to the Pacific Avenue Athletic Complex.

There are several ordinances scheduled for introduction:

The transfer of funds to the Housing Authority of the City of Yuma (HACY) for the conversion of public housing units to the Rental Assistance Demonstration Program and the repeal of an existing ordinance.

A utility easement to APS to provide power to a cellular tower.

Rezoning of approximately 17,000 square feet of property located near the corner of 8th Street and 15th Avenue.

A zoning code text amendment regarding added definitions related to accessory dwelling units.

A zoning text amendment regarding sign regulations.

There is one public hearing scheduled for the regular City Council meeting regarding proposed land use assumptions and the infrastructure improvements plan.

Yuma City Council meetings are open to the public, and can be viewed locally on Time Warner Cable (channel 73 for digital subscribers) and online at yuma.peg.tv.

Full agendas available online

Complete agendas of Yuma City Council meetings are available to members of the public at any time, online, through our City Council Meetings page. From the homepage of the City’s all-new website at www.yumaaz.gov, click on "Minutes, Agendas, Notices" on the left. From that page, click on "City Council" from the choices listed on the top section. From there, you can choose between upcoming Council agendas and previous Council agendas. Meeting agendas and supporting documents are published in PDF format.