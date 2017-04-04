Buffalo Wild Wings “Tip-A-Cop” event

Yuma, Arizona - The Yuma Police Department is continuing our efforts to raise money for the Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR) for Special Olympics by kicking off another “Tip-A-Cop” event. The event will be held at Buffalo Wild Wings, 1317 S. Yuma Palms Pkwy, on Wednesday, April 12, 2017 from 11:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.

The Special Olympics is an international nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering individuals with intellectual disabilities. LETR helps bring awareness to Special Olympics and obtain donations for the athletes. The money and awareness we raise will help the athletes grow and continue to have opportunities to make new friends, learn new skills and discover their independence while participating in the many events Special Olympics offers.

For many athletes, The Special Olympics is a path to empowerment, self-esteem, competence, acceptance, joy and friendship, which is a unique opportunity these athletes with intellectual disabilities may not gain anywhere else.

The Special Olympics offers children and adults with intellectual disabilities training and competition in 30 Olympic-type summer and winter sports. The Special Olympics currently serve over 2.5 million people in more than 200 programs in 165 countries.

Yuma Police Department employees and other law enforcement officers will be at the restaurant as “celebrity waiters” and to receive TIPS for Special Olympics. Your donation is tax deductible. Please join us at Buffalo Wild Wings, meet your local law enforcement officers and Special Olympics athletes.