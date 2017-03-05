Vehicle vs House 4700 block of 47th Drive

Yuma, Arizona - On Saturday, at 2:42 a.m., officers responded to the area of the 4700 block of 47th Drive for a vehicle crashing into a wall.

Initial investigation revealed that 26 year old Carlos Gutierrez was driving southbound in the 1900 block of 47th Drive in his Chevy Silverado when he lost control of his vehicle. Carlos Gutierrez struck a brick wall, which belongs to a residence in the 4700 block of W. 20th Place, and continued until the vehicle struck the residence causing major structural damage.

Gutierrez left the scene of the collision and eventually drifted off of the roadway and came to a complete stop in an agricultural field, located northwest of the intersection of 16th street and Avenue D. Gutierrez was located at his residence and the investigation revealed that the clothing and shoes Gutierrez had been wearing were covered with mud, consistent with walking in a mud filled area where the vehicle was located. Gutierrez was subsequently arrested and booked into the Yuma County Detention Center.

This case is currently under investigation.

The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case to please call Detective E. Carrillo at the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.