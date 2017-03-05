Injury accident area of Palo Verde Street and Avenue 3E

Yuma, Arizona - On Friday, at 9:13 p.m., officers responded to the area of Palo Verde Street and Avenue 3E for an injury accident involving a passenger car and tractor trailer truck.

The initial investigation revealed that 24 year old Stephanie Martinez, who was driving a 2012 Mazda 6, was traveling eastbound in the 2900 block of Palo Verde Street when she failed to stop at the stop sign at Avenue 3E. As a result, she collided with a tractor trailer truck that was southbound on Avenue 3E. The driver and four passengers in the Mazda were transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Alcohol may be a factor/

This case is currently under investigation.

The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case to please call Detective E. Carrillo at the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.