Kidnapping and aggravated luring a minor for sexual exploitation

Yuma, Arizona - Today, John Rodenburg, 32 years old, was arrested and booked into the Yuma County Detention Center for kidnapping and aggravated luring a minor for sexual exploitation.

On November 11, 2016 John Rodenburg allegedly took an underage female across state lines to Utah for the weekend with sexual motivation without consent.

The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case to please call the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or Detective Slade at (928) 373-4778 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous. Remember, if your information leads to an arrest you may receive up to a $1,000 cash reward.