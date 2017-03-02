House Fire at 3003 South 32nd Avenue

Yuma, Arizona - Last night, at about 10:35 pm, a fire was reported at 3003 South 32nd Avenue. Arriving Yuma Fire Department personnel found light smoke coming from the front door of the residence. Firefighters located the fire in the master bedroom’s bathroom in the home. The fire was quickly contained and extinguished.

The fire was found to have originated in the bathroom’s ceiling exhaust fan. Firefighters confirmed that the fire had not spread into the ceiling/attic areas. Because of damage to electrical lines in the ceiling, the home was not able to be reoccupied until repairs are done.

This was the second of two house fires within approximately two hours last night. Firefighters were still on the scene of the first fire at the time this fire was reported. Fortunately this fire was discovered early, allowing for quick containment by the first arriving units.