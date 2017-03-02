House fire in the 6800 block of East Telegraph Street

Yuma, Arizona - Wednesday, shortly after 8:30 pm, a house fire was reported in the 6800 block of East Telegraph Street. Arriving Yuma Fire Department personnel found heavy smoke and flames coming from 6891 East Telegraph Street. The fire was found to have spread into the attic space, burning through and venting out the roof. Firefighters extinguished the fire, protecting neighboring residences, and stayed on the scene through the night watching for hot spots and flare-ups.

The house was not occupied at the time of the fire. The roof was of a wooden shake shingle construction, and required much of the roofing material to be removed to be completely extinguished. YFD resources were stretched thin as a second house fire was reported at about 10:35 pm, while firefighters were still dealing with hot spots in the attic area on Telegraph Street. Fortunately the second fire was able to be quickly contained and extinguished.

Investigators are on the scene this morning working to determine the origin and cause of the Telegraph Street fire.