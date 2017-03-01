“BE SAFE” workshop

Yuma, Arizona - What would your son, daughter or student with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) do in an encounter with the police? The Yuma County Library District, in collaboration with Un Sueño Diferente Support Group and Autism Society of Greater Phoenix will host a “BE SAFE” workshop on Saturday, March 11th, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Main Library.

“BE SAFE” is a curriculum designed to actively teach teens and adults on the autism spectrum safety skills for interacting with police in different everyday situations. In BE SAFE The Movie, actors with autism and related disabilities interact with real police officers, modeling safe words and actions. Lessons in the Companion Curriculum offer materials to reach a wide range of learners.



10 translation devices will be available for Spanish speakers. Call (928) 314-2452. One per family.



There is no charge to attend; however, space is limited and available on a first-come, first served basis.



The Main Library is located at 2951 S 21st Drive. For more information, call (928) 782-1871.