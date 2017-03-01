March crafts, programs, and fun

Yuma, Arizona - Tweens ages 8-12 are invited to the Main Library for crafts, programs, and fun! There is no charge to attend any program.

Wednesday, March 1st @ 2:30 p.m.

St Patrick’s Day Charms

Capture the luck of the Irish by making your own St. Patrick's Day charms.



Wednesday, March 8th @ 2:30 p.m.

Sensory Slime

Be a scientist for a day and make your own batch of slime!



Wednesday, March 15th @ 2:30 p.m.

Paint with Bubbles

Bubbles plus paint equals an awesome color craft!



Wednesday, March 22nd @ 2:30 p.m.

Paper Mache Art

Design and create artwork using paper mache.



Wednesday, March 29th @ 2:30 p.m.

Painting Paper Mache Art

Add color to your paper mache artwork. (Must have project from March 22nd in order to participate.)



The Main Library is located at 2951 S 21st Drive. For more information, call (928) 782-1871.