Storytime, programs, and fun at the Main

Yuma, Arizona - Children of all ages are invited to the Main Library for storytime, programs, and fun! There is no charge to attend any program.

Please note, the library will be closed Monday, March 6th, for Staff Enrichment Day.



Wednesday, March 1st, 8th, 15th, 22nd, 29th @ 10:30 a.m.

Toddler Storytime

Children ages 18 months to 3 years old are invited to enjoy stories and songs!



Thursday, March 2nd, 9th, 16th, 23rd, 30th @ 10:30 a.m.

BabyTime

Children ages 2 and under can enjoy songs, rhymes, stories, and playtime. For newborns to crawlers.



Thursday, March 2nd, 9th, 16th, 23rd, 30th @ 6:30 p.m.

Family Storytime

Children of all ages are welcome to bring their favorite adult!



Saturday, March 4th, 18th, 25th @ 11:00 a.m.

Lego/Duplo Club

Ages 6+ are invited to participate in a different building theme and activity. Children 5 and younger can enjoy free play with Duplo blocks.



Tuesday, March 7th, 14th, 21st, 28th @ 10:30 a.m.

Preschool Storytime

Children ages 3-5 are invited to enjoy stories and songs!



Friday, March 10th @ 10:00 a.m.

Sensory Storytime

Children who are on the autism spectrum or have special needs can enjoy stories, music, songs, and movement activities. Children of all ages welcome. Please call (928) 373-6468 to register.



Saturday, March 11th @ 10:30 a.m.

42nd Annual Teddy Bear Picnic

Grab your Teddy Bear and join Booker Bear for activities, crafts, storytime, and a Bear Parade! Live music will be performed by the Twinklers and Young String Ambassadors. Light refreshments will be served.



Monday, March 13th @ 9:30 a.m.

Tales to Tails Storytime

Join us for a fun, canine-themed storytime with our special guests, service dogs Kindle, Tavina, Leonard, Bella, and Dan!



Monday, March 13th, 20th, 27th @ 10:30 a.m.

Bilingual Family Storytime

Families with children of all ages are invited to participate in stories, music, and more in English and Spanish!



Monday, March 13th, 27th @ 3:30 p.m.

Wii Monday Madness

Turn Monday into FUNday by playing games on the Wii! (Ages 6-12)



Wednesday, March 15th @ 3:15 p.m.

3D Printer Tech Shop

Are you curious about 3D printing? Visit the Main Library for a live demo of the library’s 3D printer, the Mbot Grid II+! Participants are encouraged to watch the machine as it prints and ask questions.



Wednesday, March 29th @ 3:15 p.m.

Code Club

Join us in the Craft Room for a fun and easy program that’s perfect for all skill levels. (Ages 6-12)



The Main Library is located at 2951 S 21st Drive. For more information, call (928) 782-1871.