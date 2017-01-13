AWC Announces Finalists for Associate Dean, South Yuma County

Yuma, Arizona - The public has two chances to meet the three finalists for the job of AWC Associate Dean of South County. Public forums are scheduled for Monday, January 30th, in both San Luis and Somerton.

Monday, January 30, 2017

Candidate #1 – Dr. Daniel O’Meara

7:45 – 8:15 AM – Alicia Valdez San Luis Learning Center (SLLC 103)

9:00 – 9:30 AM – AWC Somerton Center, Somerton Computer Lab (SM CL)

Candidate #2 – Susanna Zambrano

9:45 – 10:15 AM – AWC Somerton Center, Somerton Computer Lab (SM CL)

10:45 – 11:15 AM – Alicia Valdez San Luis Learning Center (SLLC 103)

Candidate #3 – Alvina Johnson

1:00 – 1:30 PM – Alicia Valdez San Luis Learning Center (SLLC 103)

2:00 – 2:30 PM – AWC Somerton Center, Somerton Computer Lab (SM CL)

About the finalists

Dr. Daniel J. O’Meara is a multicultural higher education specialist committed to the mission of the community college. He is active in teaching and administrative leadership, authoring more than $2.5 million in federal grants for first generation and low income community college students. Daniel’s main focus is on developing sustainable program initiatives to insure student success.

Susanna Zambrano (M.Ed) is currently Interim Associate Dean for South Yuma County. Her experience includes Administration, Teaching, Advising, Recruitment, and International Programs. She is passionate about community service and a proud AWC Alumni and Somerton resident. Her education includes an A.A., (AWC), a B.S., B.A., M.Ed., (NAU) and a Family Development Credential (UConn).

Alvina Johnson (M.Ed.) is a Yuma native who believes higher education should be affordable, approachable, and readily available to anyone with a desire to grow, personally or professionally. She holds an A.A. from Arizona Western College, and a BS and M.Ed. from Northern Arizona University. Currently, Alvina works for the Department of Defense assisting service members and their families in achieving their career and higher educational goals.