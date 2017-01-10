Residents invited to drop off recycling at new location

Yuma, Arizona – With recycling collection containers being removed from the City’s North Public Works Yard on 13th Street, residents who choose to drop off recyclable materials may now do so at Republic Services’ Suburban Transfer Station, 3040 S. Avenue 3-1/2E.

That location is open 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays and 7 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. Residents arriving to deposit recyclables should tell the on-site scale operator they are dropping off recycling.

Residents should be careful which materials they bring for drop-off deposit. They will be charged for dropping off trash.

While the City of Yuma saw a huge boom in the number of tons of recycling waste collected through its curbside program in late December, the recycling bins have remained popular, both for apartment dwellers who may not receive curbside service and for homeowners who generate more recycling waste than their 90-gallon curbside containers can hold. In particular, large cardboard/corrugated boxes can quickly fill or overfill curbside bins.

Most household recyclables can fit in the blue curbside recycling containers. This change in drop-off locations has no impact on City of Yuma residential curbside recycling service.

The City’s former recycling drop-off site is being utilized in preparation for upcoming construction of the City’s new fleet services facility.