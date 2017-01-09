2nd Fire on Same Property Intentionally Set

Yuma, Arizona - On Saturday January 7, 2017, just after 5:00 pm, a fire was reported in the 500 block of South 15th Avenue. Yuma Fire Department personnel found brush, debris, and 2 trees on fire near a vacant house located at 580 South 15th Avenue. Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire before it could spread to nearby structures on the property.

Previously, on January 4th a fire was also reported and extinguished at this address. That fire damaged the rear of the vacant house. Fire investigators have determined both fire to have been intentionally set. The investigation has been turned over to the Yuma Police Department.

You can help your police and fire departments, and help protect your homes and families, when you report suspicious circumstances and persons immediately. Be aware of people hanging around vacant buildings (or acting like they are trying to hide from view) or in business areas (or parks!) after hours (especially late at night). Reporting this type of suspicious activity to the police immediately (9-1-1) can prevent crimes and even save lives.

If you have information about arson (or other) crimes, contact the police department. Information can also be provided anonymously (plus possible cash reward of up to $1000) through the Silent Witness tip line at 78-CRIME (782-7463).