Foothills Library Book Club

Yuma, Arizona - The Foothills Library Book Club will meet Saturday, January 14th, at 10:00 a.m. This month, participants are invited to read any book by one of the Bronte sisters for an author study. All are welcome to attend.

Future book club titles include:



Saturday, February 11th @ 10:00 a.m.

The Cold Dish: a Longmire Mystery by Craig Johnson (One Book Yuma 2017)



Saturday, March 11th @ 10:00 a.m.

A Man Called Ove by Fredrick Backman



The Foothills Library is located at 13226 E. South Frontage Road. For more information, call (928) 342-1640.