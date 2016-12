Foothills Café en español

Yuma, Arizona - On Friday, January 6th and 20th, the Foothills Library will host “Café en español” at 10:00 a.m. Practice speaking Spanish with other learners in a supportive, low-stress environment. Bilingual staff will guide the group and keep the conversation going.

There is no charge to attend; however, space is limited and registration is required. For more information, and to register, call (928) 342-1640.



The Foothills Library is located at 13226 E. South Frontage Road.