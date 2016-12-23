Adult coloring and crafts

Yuma, Arizona - Adults are invited to the Foothill Library for coloring and crafts! There is no charge to attend.

Wednesday, January 4th, 11th, 18th, 25th @ 10:00 a.m.

Foothills Tatters

Tatting is a 19th century technique for handcrafting a particularly durable lace constructed by a series of knots and loops. Tatting can be used to make lace edging as well as doilies, collars, and other decorative pieces. Experts and novices welcome!



Wednesday, January 4th, 11th, 18th, 25th @ 1:00 p.m.

Yarn Over Yuma

Meet fellow knitters and crocheters and share tips and techniques! Feel free to bring a work in progress. All ages and levels of experience are welcome.



Friday, January 13th & 27th @ 10:00 a.m.

Foothills Library Quilters

Enjoy quilting and sewing for charity and fun! All experience levels are welcome. For more information, contact Judy Shaw at (928) 341-0888.



Thursday, January 26th @ 3:00 p.m.

Coloring Club

Relax and enjoy coloring while sharing tips and techniques with other colorists. Some supplies and materials are provided.



Saturday, January 28th @ 1:00 p.m.

DOT Art

Create anything you can imagine using dots with instructor Daniel Wallace! Bring your own clothing or accessory to decorate. Paint supplies and stencils will be provided. Instruction provided in English and Spanish.



The Foothills Library is located at 13226 E South Frontage Road. For more information, call (928) 342-1640.