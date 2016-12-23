Tweens are invited to the Main Library for crafts, programs, and fun

Yuma, Arizona - Tweens ages 8-12 are invited to the Main Library for crafts, programs, and fun! There is no charge to attend any program.

Wednesday, January 4th @ 2:30 p.m.

Tissue Paper Art

Create tissue paper art by placing pieces of it on white paper, spraying it with water, and allowed the colors to bleed for an artistic stained glass look.



Wednesday, January 11th @ 2:30 p.m.

Game Day

Join us to play some of your favorite board games!



Wednesday, January 18th & 25th @ 2:30 p.m.

Daruma Egg Art

The Daruma is a Japanese egg shape made from paper mache. A hex nut is glued inside so they always return to an upright position to symbolize overcoming adversity and recovery from bad luck.



The Main Library is located at 2951 S 21st Drive. For more information, call (928) 782-1871.