Arizona Cardinals Cheerleader Auditions Upcoming

Glendale, Arizona - Cardinals cheerleader auditions are right around the corner. The two-day tryout will be held on April 7 and 8 at University of Phoenix Stadium. There will be a subsequent interview portion for the finalists, and the 2018 squad will be unveiled to the public on April 19.

More than 150 participants auditioned in 2017, and 29 made up the 2017 squad. Cardinals cheerleaders perform at every home game and make an impact in the community by attending over 200 events throughout the year.

Click here for more information and to register for the auditions: http://www.azcardinals.com/cheerleaders/audition-info.html

There are four optional prep classes in advance of the tryouts, held on March 20, 22, 27, and 29 at the Cardinals’ training facility. Click here for more information about the prep classes: http://www.azcardinals.com/cheerleaders/prep-class-info.html