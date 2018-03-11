The Sun Devils are Going March Madness Dancing

Tempe, Arizona - The Sun Devil men's basketball team has received an at large bid to the 2018 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament and will head to Dayton, Ohio for a play-in game against Syracuse on Wednesday, March 14 at approximately 9:10 p.m. ET/6:10 p.m. PT.

Tickets can be purchased for the play-in game through the University of Dayton Arena via Ticketmaster here.



If ASU advances, they will become the No. 11 seed and will take on No. 6 TCU (21-11) on Friday, March 16 in Detroit, Mich. as part of the Midwest Regional. Tip off for that potential match-up is TBD.



Sun Devil season ticket holders will have an opportunity to purchase first and second round tickets via their Ticketmaster online account manager. The window to request tickets begins at 9 a.m. on Monday, March 12 and will last until 5 p.m. the same day. Fans will only be placing a request, as their credit card will ONLY be charged if the Sun Devils advance to the next round.



Seating locations will be allocated based on priority points. A confirmation email of the purchase will be sent once ASU advances.



All tickets will be picked up at the ASU will call location at the venue.



For questions or to purchase your tickets by phone, contact the VIP service line at 480-965-5333.