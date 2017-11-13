El Toro Bowl Approaching

Yuma, Arizona - The El Toro Bowl returns to Yuma this year for a seventh straight season, and tickets are on sale this week! The bowl game consistently features some of the top junior college football teams in America, and the game has been the NJCAA Football Championship game twice in the last six seasons. The tickets go on sale on Monday, with the game being played on Saturday, December 2 at 1:00 p.m.

Tickets are a great value with reserved tickets only costing $10. General admission tickets are $8, and youth tickets are $5.

Tickets can be purchased in two locations. The Caballeros de Yuma office (cash, check or credit card accepted) at 180 1st Street in the Old City Hall Building is open anytime Monday through Friday from 9 am-5 pm. You can also get tickets at the AWC Athletics Office on the Arizona Western College Yuma Campus at 2020 S. Ave. 8E (the southwest corner of the gymnasium building). The hours are Monday-Thursday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The athletic office can only take cash or checks.

The game is a partnership between the Caballeros de Yuma, Arizona Western College and the Matador Athletic Association, with the proceeds from the game going to scholarships.

The teams will be announced on Tuesday afternoon at a press conference at 2:00 p.m. at the AWC Yuma Campus near the athletics office.

Last year, the El Toro Bowl pitted first-ranked Garden City against second-ranked Arizona Western in the NJCAA Football Championship. Garden City won a thriller in the final minutes.

Head to www.eltorobowl.com for more information about the game.