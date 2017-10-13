Arizona Coyotes Partner with Uber to Expand Transportation Options for Fans

Glendale, Arizona - The Arizona Coyotes announced today that the team has agreed to a new, multi-year partnership with Uber. As the team's official on-demand rideshare partner, Coyotes fans can now rely on Uber for a safe and convenient ride to and from Gila River Arena. Fans will benefit from special promotional discounts on game days, as well as ticket giveaways to recognize the Valley's best Uber driver-partners.

As part of the agreement, Gate 6 at Gila River Arena will be designated as the "Uber Pick Up Zone" and renamed "UBER Gate 6." The Uber Pick Up Zone will be active for all Coyotes games, as well as all concerts and events at Gila River Arena. In addition, Coyotes games that go into overtime will be presented by Uber.

"We're excited to partner with Uber to offer reliable rides to our fans," said Coyotes President and CEO Steve Patterson. "We want to provide the best possible experience for those arriving and departing from Gila River Arena on Coyotes game nights and special events. Partnering with Uber will give our fans a convenient and safe transportation alternative to driving."

The partnership allows for new users to use promo code AZCOYOTES for $20 off their first ride. Uber brand ambassadors will also be on-site at Coyotes games to help fans download the app and navigate to the Uber pick-up zone.

"Uber is proud to partner with our hometown team to ensure that Coyotes fans can connect to a reliable, convenient ride at the tap of a button," said Steve Thompson, Uber Arizona General Manager.

In appreciation of their hard work and dedication, Valley Uber driver-partners with the highest number of trips driven and highest ratings will be given the opportunity to win tickets to Coyotes games throughout the season, as well as Coyotes memorabilia.