Coyotes Unveil New DEK Hockey Rink at Laguna Elementary School

Scottsdale, Arizona - The Arizona Coyotes unveiled a new outdoor DEK hockey rink in conjunction with The Boys and Girls Club at Laguna Elementary School in Scottsdale, Arizona today. The total cost of the project was $250,000. The Coyotes, along with the NHL and the NHLPA launched an initiative last April to build several new DEK hockey rinks around the Valley and state.

"We're thrilled to unveil our third new DEK hockey rink in the Valley over the past six months," said Coyotes' Owner, Chairman and Governor Andrew Barroway. "The Coyotes are committed to the Valley and to growing the great game of hockey in our state. We're excited to partner with a tremendous organization like the Boys & Girls Clubs and the Scottsdale Unified School District and hope that kids enjoy learning how to play the great game of hockey on this rink for many years to come."

"The Coyotes are very pleased to partner with the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Scottsdale," said Coyotes' President and CEO Steve Patterson. "The Boys and Girls Clubs do an excellent job of providing thousands of kids throughout the Valley with quality, safe programming and guidance. Our priority is to be a leader in the community and we are thrilled to be able to give back and provide the Boys & Girls Club as well as Laguna Elementary School with this great DEK hockey rink."

"We are thankful to our Coyotes, the NHL and the NHL Players' Association for bringing a DEK hockey rink to our kids at the Virginia G. Piper Branch." said Dr. Lisa Hurst, BGCS President/CEO. "Our kids are excited about this new sports and fitness opportunity allowing them to play hockey in their sneakers."

"The Scottsdale Unified School District is extremely excited to be a part of this wonderful initiative," said SUSD Governing Board Vice President Pam Kirby. "To play an integral role in creating opportunity for children of all socio-demographics to learn the great game of hockey, makes it even that much more fulfilling. We expect this new rink to be extremely popular among the children at Laguna Elementary, The Boys and Girls Club as well as the community in general."

The Coyotes previously unveiled a DEK hockey rink at Luke Air Force Base in April and the Northwest YMCA in El Mirage in August. The Coyotes have identified a number of additional sites in the Valley where the next DEK hockey rinks will be constructed. These rinks will allow kids and adults access to newly constructed, outdoor hockey rinks with an opportunity to learn and play DEK hockey. Prime consideration for the placement of rinks will be in local city or county parks or adjacent to managed youth development facilities. Details regarding the new sites will be announced in the future.