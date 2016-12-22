Baseball in Yuma: The Ups and Downs of a Baseball Town

Yuma, Arizona - Batter up! On Wednesday, January 4th, Librarian Jim Patrick will present “Baseball in Yuma: The Ups and Downs of a Baseball Town” at 2:00 p.m. at the Somerton Library. Topics include minor league successes and failures, local teams and leagues, and Yuma’s role as a spring training location for professional baseball teams, including the San Diego Padres and the Tokyo Yakult Swallows.

There is no charge to attend.



The Somerton Library is located at 240 Canal Street in Somerton, AZ. For more information, call (928) 627-2149.