Scrabble Club Wellton Style

Wellton, Arizona - Put your vocabulary skills to the test! On Friday, April 6th, 13th, 20th, and 27th, the Wellton Library is hosting Scrabble Club at 10:30 a.m. Supplies will be provided. Bring a friend, or make a new one at the library!

There is no charge to attend.



The Wellton Library is located at 28790 San Jose Avenue in Wellton, AZ. For more information, call (928) 785-9575.