Black Bean Cakes

Yuma, Arizona - For convenience, you may use canned black beans instead of the dried variety in this recipe. Although canned beans typically contain more sodium than home-cooked beans, you can rinse and drain them before use to help reduce the amount of sodium.

Number of servings

Serves 8

Ingredients

2 cups dried black beans, picked over and rinsed, soaked overnight and drained 4 cups water 8 cloves garlic, chopped 1/2 cup chopped fresh cilantro 1/2 teaspoon salt 2 tablespoons olive oil

Directions

In a large saucepan over high heat, combine the black beans and water. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low, cover partially and simmer until the beans are tender, about 60 to 70 minutes. Drain well.

In a large bowl, mash together the beans and garlic. Stir in the cilantro and salt. Form the mixture into 8 cakes. Transfer to a plate and refrigerate for about 1 hour.

In a large, nonstick frying pan, heat the olive oil over medium heat. Add the cakes and cook, turning over once, until warmed and the outside is slightly crisp, about 5 minutes. Serve immediately.