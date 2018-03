Somerton Teddy Bear Picnic

Somerton, Arizona - On Saturday, March 24th, visit the Somerton Library at 4:00 p.m. for a roaring good time at the Somerton Teddy Bear Picnic! Children of all ages are invited to bring their favorite teddy bear or stuffed animal for games, crafts, story time, and light refreshments.

There is no charge to attend.



The Somerton Library is located at 240 Canal Street in Somerton, AZ. For more information, call (928) 627-2149.