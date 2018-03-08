Cocopah Archaeology

Wellton, Arizona - On Thursday, March 22nd, Jill McCormick, Cocopah Tribe cultural resources manager, will share information about local archaeological cultural resources and their importance to tribal cultures at 10:30 a.m. Learn about local sites and ongoing efforts to protect the resources, including volunteer organizations such as the Arizona Site Steward Program.

There is no charge to attend.



The Wellton Library is located at 28790 San Jose Avenue in Wellton. For more information, call (928) 785-9575.