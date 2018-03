Evening of stargazing

Somerton, Arizona - On Wednesday, March 21st, enjoy an evening of stargazing at the Somerton Library! Telescopes will be provided courtesy of the Friends of the Foothills Library from 7:00 – 8:30 p.m. Lawn chairs, binoculars, and telescopes welcome!

There is no charge to attend.



The Somerton Library is located at 240 Canal Street in Somerton, AZ. For more information, call (928) 627-2149.