Wicked winds

Washington, DC - Wicked winds pummeled the east coast over the past weekend causing distress for residents. But the passengers aboard a United Airlines flight heading for Washington DC were downright sick, reports the Association of Mature American Citizens.

The pilot landed Flight 3833 from Charlottesville, VA safely at Dulles International airport and then reported that "pretty much everyone on the plane threw up," much to the consternation of the cleaning crew.