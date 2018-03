Adult Tech Time

Wellton, Arizona - Curious about the latest technology? On Saturday, March 17th, the Wellton Library will host Adult Tech Time at 10:00 a.m. See, touch, and hear about tech devices from toys, such as the Dash and Dot Robots, to 3-D printers, which are now widely used in many professions, including architecture, medicine, food and maritime fields.

There is no charge to attend.



The Wellton Library is located at 28790 San Jose Avenue in Wellton, AZ. For more information, call (928) 785-9575.